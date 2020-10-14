Advance voting starts at the Trail Legion today. (Photo: Parker Johnson on Unsplash)

Advance voting for the B.C. election begins this week

Pandemic protocols will be in place

Advance voting for the 2020 Provincial General Election begins today, Oct. 15 and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The advance voting period is seven days this election, up from six in the last provincial election in 2017.

An extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure.

Voters should note that some voting places won’t be open on every advance voting day.

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Providing safe in-person voting opportunities has been a key focus for Elections BC. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Elections BC has worked with the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and WorkSafeBC to develop safe voting plans.

Voters voting in person will see many protective measures including:

· Physical distancing

· Voting place capacity limits

· Election officials wearing personal protective equipment including face masks and visors

· Protective barriers at voting stations

· Hand sanitizing stations at the entry and exit of voting places

· Frequent cleaning of voting booths and high-touch surfaces

· Election officials trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic safety protocols

Voting places may have changed since the last election.

Elections BC has reviewed all of the voting places being used to ensure they can support physical distancing and the pandemic safety protocols that will be in place at every location.

To find voting places near them and the dates they are open, voters can:

· Check their Where to Vote card. Elections BC began mailing Where to Vote cards to registered voters last week.

· Visit the Elections BC website at wheretovote.elections.bc.ca.

· Call Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Important reminders for voters:

· How to vote safely during COVID-19

· Identification required to vote

· Services for at-risk voters and voters with disabilities

Election 2020

