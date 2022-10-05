Voting goes 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (Oct. 5) in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre. Photo: File

Advance voting goes today in Trail aquatic centre

Anyone eligible to vote can cast a ballot at advance voting

Advance voting for the City of Trail 2022 General Local Election goes today, Wednesday Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre in the multi-purpose room.

A second day of advance voting will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre in the multi-purpose room.

Anyone eligible to vote can vote at advance voting.

General voting day occurs on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre in the Victoria View Room (former library space).

To be elected are: one (1) mayor and six (6) councillors for Trail city council.

To view the declared candidates visit: trailtimes.ca.

