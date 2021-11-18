Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Repairs could take months, B.C. officials say

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

Photo: Mehdi/Unsplash
Trail RCMP report fireworks fury, mattress muddle and more

Overdose prevention and safe injection sites in B.C. are taking extra precautions like using enhanced cleaning measures and mobile sites to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Photo: Black Press Media file
More havoc being created in downtown Trail

Wood strewn on the dried bed of Violin Lake. Photo: Submitted
Wildlife advocates sound alarm over Trail dam decommissioning and land remediation

The After School Band Program is readying to start up Nov. 23. Photo: Mathias P.R. Reding/Unsplash
Greater Trail After School Band program warming up to start teaching again