Mounties say four sexual assaults have occurred on this trail in Glen Park in Coquitlam. (RCMP)

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Mounties are asking women not to walk alone in a Coquitlam park after a series of sexual assaults.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said four sexual assaults took place at Glen Park in the past two months.

The assaults, which have now been linked, all occurred when a person touched or slapped a woman and ran away. The sexual assaults happened on Dec. 16, Dec. 19, last Wednesday and on Saturday. All of the incidents took place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“If you are a woman walking alone near the 1100 block of Westwood Street, please be extra aware. Consider walking with a friend or partner,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

The suspect is described as a male with a slight build, of short or below-average height, and wearing dark clothing and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees a similar assault occur is asked to call 911 right away. Those with information on the crimes are asked to call police at 604-945-1550, quoting file no. 2020-2032.

