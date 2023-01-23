After reaching unusual lows, Arrow Lakes Reservoir begins to refill

After reaching lows usually seen once a decade, the Arrow Lakes Reservoir has begun to refill.
BC Hydro says the Arrow Lakes likely reached the minimum elevation for this winter on Jan. 9 when it hit 423.9 metres.
“The rain and snow in late December and the storms south of the border this month have allowed us to decrease flows out of Arrow Lakes Reservoir, which will help support higher Arrow levels,” said BC Hydro in an update.
As of Jan. 23, the reservoir is at about 425.2 metres and is expected to climb another metre by the end of January.
The normal minimum and maximum water license levels for Arrow Lakes Reservoir are 420 metres and 440.1 metres. This is the full range of storage required under the Columbia River Treaty (7.1 million acre feet).
B.C. Hydro cautions that forecasts are subject to change based on weather, load requirements, inflows, and other variables.
Updated information is available by calling 1-877-924-2444.
