Aerial pictures from the 1900 block of Second Avenue, Butler Park and Gyro Park that Dave Tomlen took via drone following a windstorm in Trail on Jan. 13.

Aftermath of Trail windstorm

Aerial photos courtesy of Dave Tomlen

The windstorm that blew through the region last week brought down 14 trees on city-owned land, with three of them causing damage. One tree knocked down a cement light pole and crushed the equipment shed at Butler Park. The City of Trail is currently working with its insurance broker to determine the level of coverage for damage at the ballpark.

The storm wreaked havoc in many Trail neighbourhoods, such as in Glenmerry where a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park fell into the backyard of a Dahlia Crescent home damaging a hot tub and a pergola. Also in East Trail, a tree in Gyro Park was downed, resulting in a power outage at a residence on Columbia Avenue. Fences were also damaged in both these instances.

City crews will continue to clean up the fallen trees and debris in the coming days.

David Tomlen captured aerial views of some of the damage using a mini drone.

“After the storm I flew it up to inspect our roof that got damaged from the storm and I figured it would be a quick and fun way to go view all the carnage caused by the windstorm around our area,” Tomlen told the Times.

Being under 249 grams in weight, he says these fully capable mini drones do not require a pilot’s licence or beacon registration to comply with local aviation laws.

There are, however, certain regulations to be followed to ensure the safety of the operator and the people in surrounding areas, such as the drone should be flown within sight lines and below 122 metres in the air.

Most Read