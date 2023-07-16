Reader Wayne Van Tamelen captured this shot of the Bella Coola Hill with a drone during a work trip from the Cariboo into the Bella Coola Valley in the summer of 2020. (Wayne Van Tamelen file photo)

Aggressive wildfire closes only road to Bella Coola

An ESS Reception Centre is being set up at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake

Highway 20 is closed in both directions Sunday, July 16 due to the Young Creek wildfire.

A shift in the wind caused the out-of-control wildfire located in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park to grow quickly and cross Highway 20, noted the BC Wildfire Service.

The closure is between Anahim Lake and the Bella Coola Valley (between Corbould Drive and Anahim Lake Road for 74.5 km (Anahim Lake to 19 km east of Firvale); no detour available, and next road update is Monday, July 17 at noon, notes DriveBC.

The Young Creek wildfire is now considered a fire of note and is demonstrating aggressive behaviour, growing to 2,200 ha by Sunday evening. It was discovered the day before on Saturday, July 15 at 3:47 p.m.

An Emergency Support Centre (ESS) Reception Centre is set-up (Sunday evening, July 16) at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake (525 Proctor St) for those who may be stranded and unable to return home due to the Highway 20 road closure.

“If you require emergency support services, please call 250-267-4861 prior to checking in at the Reception Centre,” notes the CRD EOS.

READ MORE: 600 ha Young Creek Fire discovered Saturday 45 km west of Anahim Lake

B.C. Wildfires 2023

