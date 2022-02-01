Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport six days a week. Photo: Betsy Kline

Air Canada increases flights at West Kootenay Regional Airport to six days a week

Flights to and from Vancouver are available six days a week

Air Canada has announced it will be increasing flights between the West Kootenay Regional Airport and Vancouver starting next week.

An additional day of flights will be added to the airline’s schedule beginning Feb. 8. That means that flights will be available six days a week.

Air Canada Express flies 78-passenger Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of WKRA.

“Another day of flights with Air Canada is exciting news for West Kootenay travellers looking for the best options for their travel needs,” says West Kootenay Regional Airport Manager, Maciej Habrych. “As the regional airport, we are very happy to be one step closer to returning service to what it was before the pandemic.”

Air Canada resumed flights to the West Kootenay Regional Airport in June of 2021 after suspending them early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has gradually been increasing flights since that time.

