Air quality warning in effect for West Kootenay, elevated pollution occurring

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the West Kootenay on Monday shortly after 3 p.m.

The advisory notes that elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority has issued Dust Advisory for Castlegar, in particular, due to high concentrations of dust that are expected to persist for the next 24 hours.

This advisory will be updated tomorrow.

Exposure is particularly a concern for pregnant women, infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as breathing or lung conditions, hay fever, asthma or persons who react strongly to dust.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheeze, follow the advice of your health care provider.

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

Watch for updated statements.

Please refer to the latest public forecasts for further details and continue to monitor the situation through your local radio and television stations or Weatheradio.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.