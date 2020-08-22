The China Creek fire is burning above Fairview. Photo: Allison Jollimore

UPDATE: Aircraft battling new fire south of Castlegar, Winlaw fire growing

China Creek fire started Saturday.

Crews are battling a new fire near Castlegar Saturday afternoon.

The China Creek fire is burning above Fairview. It is still small, but is visible from the surrounding area including Highway 22.

The Southeast Fire Centre lists the fire at 0.5 hectares.

Helicopters and a water bomber have been seen attacking the fire.

The SEFC lists the suspected cause as lightning.

Crews have also been fighting the Talbot Creek fire near Winlaw which has grown to 200 hectares.

The fire has been upgraded to a fire of note after significant winds caused the fire to spread.

The SEFC says it is not an interface fire.

This fire is producing significant smoke today and is highly visible from the Slocan Valley as well as surrounding communities.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 74 firefighters fire working on the Talbot Creek fire including repel crews working to establish helipads. There were also six helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire. Air tankers were also involved earlier today.

More to come …


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfirescastlegar

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway
Next story
VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Just Posted

UPDATE: Aircraft battling new fire south of Castlegar, Winlaw fire growing

China Creek fire started Saturday.

Rose Garden Cafe in Nelson closed due to COVID-19 concerns

One of the cafe’s employees has been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

Immediate issues make change of finance minister badly timed

In the next two weeks, we are facing the end of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Cottonwood Lake society $80K away from Aug. 31 goal

The preservation group is attempting to buy 49 hectares of land slated for logging

Crews aggressively fighting Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw

Six fires are burning in the Winlaw area

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Most Read