A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Airtankers attack wildfire behind old log sort near Port Alberni

Fire is listed as less than one hectare; aircraft from Abbotsford responded

A wildfire is burning behind an old log sort on Arbutus Mountain, west of Port Alberni. The fire is on the opposite side of the Somass River from the city.

Four firefighting aircraft—first a helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket (a specialized bucket suspended on a cable that hold water), then three airtankers from Abbotsford-based Conair—attacked the fire less than an hour after it was first reported on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The B.C. Wildfire Service classed the fire as less than half a hectare, and noted it was discovered at 6:47 p.m. Smoke was visible from all over Port Alberni, and people flocked to Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay to watch the airtankers circle the area.

After the helicopter dropped several loads of water on the fire one of Conair’s land-based airtankers, an Avro RJ85 AT, dropped long-term retardant on the site. The long-term retardant, according to Conair, inhibits combustion even after the water has evaporated.

As of 9:15 p.m. the wildfire was still considered out of control. The suspected cause of the fire is still under investigation, the B.C. Wildfire Service noted.

Alberni ValleyB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNI

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No structures lost in North Shuswap blaze but increased fire activity expected

Just Posted

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

Super-Valu was built in 1965. Photos: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: A super start to the grocery biz

Image: RDKB
Tighter water restrictions for Beaver Valley amid drought

“The Conductor Is The One In Front,” by Bruce E. More.
Memories of Trail from an acclaimed conductor