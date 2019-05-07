All fired up for Silver City Days

Watch the Trail Firefighters’ Fireworks from downtown, the Esplanade, or Trail bridges on Saturday night at dusk. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Fair, food, fun and sun is what’s in the forecast for Trail Silver City Days this year.

Signalling the start of the five-day affair is tonight’s (Tuesday, May 7) Citizen of the Year award in St. Michael’s Catholic School at 7 p.m.The community is invited to celebrate Marisa Jimenez being recognized as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year, and all are welcome to a reception and social hour that will follow the ceremony.

Marisa is being recognized for 25+ years of volunteering to help brighten the lives of residents living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion, the long-term care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Then, on Wednesday, the Riverfront Food Fair begins at 10 a.m. with food trucks set up along the Esplanade, including local favourites like buffalo burgers with all the fixings from the Kootenay South Métis, and corn dogs or beef-on-a-bun from the Trail Kiwanis Club.

Thai and Greek food, perogies, crepes, ice cream, shaved ice, wraps, burgers, fries, chicken strips, grilled cheese and tacos are just some of the great food options, says the city’s Andrea Jolly.

“Patrons can enter the Riverfront Food Fair on Eldorado Street and continue along Esplanade Avenue to explore the options of the 17 vendors,” she said. “Picnic tables will be set up for seating in addition to the park benches and green space available.”

Shooting Star Midway will begin rides and games at 3 p.m. that day as well, with both the food court and carnival running until 10 p.m. Midway hours will be extended all weekend, and on Sunday, the food court will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

With six names from the Greater Trail area on the honour list, a special highlight called the Home of Champions Induction Ceremony, is a go for Thursday night at dusk. The night recognizes past and present residents that have excelled in business, sports, or have greatly contributed to the cultural landscape of the region.

Greg Barber, Charles Bisset, Peter Dewdney, Terry Jones, Glen Kalesniko, and Glen Sanders will be recognized for their accomplishments at the Riverbelle, followed by an outdoor procession to the Home of Champions Monument, located on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street.

Sponsored by Kootenay Savings Credit Union, the Home of Champions Monument lists the names of those individuals and groups recognized as hometown “champions.”

Barber will be recognized for his mountain climbing achievements; Charles Bisset for Muay Thai Martial Arts; Peter Dewdney for engineering and astrophysical research; Terry Jones for coach/manager hockey; Glen Kalesniko for instructor/trainer Martial Arts; and Glen Sanders for professional scout, hockey.

Then on Friday night, as part of Silver City Days tradition for the past 50+ years, a new Miss Trail will be crowned. The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre, with three ambassadors presenting a frugal fashion show, talents and speeches. In the running are: Miss Royal Canadian Legion, Robyn Chadwick; Miss Trail Firefighters, Georgia Derby; and Miss Home Goods Furniture, Jade LeRose.

Their first order of business will be to wave from the City of Trail float on Saturday for the annual Trail Firefighters Parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. Jolly encourages parade-goers to park in East Trail or near Gyro Park, away from the crowds, and take the free shuttle bus to downtown.

Also on Saturday, is a Sidewalk Cafe in the Trail Memorial Centre. The indoor venue will feature a wide array of food for sale and entertainment from noon until 4 p.m. Then from 8 p.m. until midnight, for those 19+, dance to the music of the Ken McCoy Band in the arena.

Following the Sunday morning Fun Run, Family Day at Gyro Park will round out the festivities, from noon until 3 p.m. A new face, the Trail and District Arts Council, is behind the planning that will offer food, flowers, and some healthy competition for fun.

“We have the Vancity Bhangra Dancers coming in to do three performances, followed by mini-dance workshops at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” explained Vicky Jones, the council’s marketing assistant.

“Then throughout the day … we have a Mother’s Day arts and crafts tent … where kids can make a watercolour bookmark as a present for their moms. Also, people can wander around the Living Statue Garden and wait and watch to see our statues come to life when you least expect it. Plus, Re/Max All Pro Realty will be handing out flowers for Mother’s Day.”

After bouncing around ideas, the council came up with a family-friendly obstacle course.

“We thought this would be a fun, active addition that would get older kids and adults involved in the day, and spark a little competition,” said Jones. “Then Trail FAIR had said they would like to be involved on the day so we worked with them and they will be providing prizes and water as well as running the obstacle courses as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.”



