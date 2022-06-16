All welcome to Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Trail park, Saturday

Kootenay South Métis events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day wind down with an engaging crowd favourite, the friendship circle. Photo: Times file

Indigenous Peoples’ Day returns to Gyro Park in Trail on Saturday after a two-year event hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Myrt Servatius, president of the Kootenay South Métis Society, encourages community members of all ages to come out for a day of family-fun, great food, music, and dance.

“Come one, come all, everyone welcome,” she said on a rainy Tuesday. “Bring your lawn chairs and don’t forget your umbrella!”

Talent from across the region will be at the park to entertain guests throughout the day including; fiddlers from Rossland, jingle dancers from Nelson, and drummers from Creston.

Alongside artisans selling their one-of-a-kind wares, there’ll be plenty of food for sale such as buffalo burgers, and society members are baking up a storm this week for guests to try their bannock for free, with a spread of butter and strawberry jam.

The Saturday, June 18 event starts at 11 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

Read more: Métis National Council president makes a hometown visit to the Kootenays

Read more: Kootenay South Métis leader recognized for dedication amid pandemic



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailIndigenousKootenays