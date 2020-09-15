Matthew Raymond is taken from Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton on Friday, March 13, 2020. The trial begins today for a Fredericton man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Alleged mass shooter Matthew Raymond goes on trial today in Fredericton

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital begins today.

Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision.

A jury needed just one hour to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he’s facing.

The same jury is being used for his murder trial.

The province has said Raymond’s trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it is being held in a large convention room to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Fredericton ShootingMass shootingsShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: West Kootenay air pollution 12 times safe level
Next story
RDCK reduces number of homes under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire

Just Posted

Participants needed for UBC breast cancer study

Letter from Jennifer Edgecombe, graduate student at the University of British Columbia.

Letter: Thank you for your insight

Letter to the Editor from Brigitte Levesque of Fruitvale

Truck reported stolen in Greenwood held Penticton Indian Band councillor’s cultural object

The object is a fasting feather the councilor says he was given after a long fast in Penticton

A Kootenay moment in time

Looking at the history of dams in the West Kootenay

RDCK reduces number of homes under evacuation alert from Talbott Creek Fire

129 homes in the vicinity of the fire are no longer under an evacuation alert

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

It’s been 2 years since Jessica Patrick’s body was found in Smithers; case still unsolved

Patrick’s body was found on Sept. 15 2018, two weeks after she was last seen alive.

Most Read