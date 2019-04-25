Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

  • Apr. 25, 2019 7:15 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A 54-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting three paramedics at Royal Inland Hospital on Wednesday night.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said police were called to the hospital at 7:23 p.m. after receiving a report of an intoxicated man who was assaulting three BC Ambulance paramedics.

Preto said paramedics had transported the man to RIH from a location on the North Shore for medical treatment.

“At the hospital, the male became angry with the paramedics and began to kick and punch them,” Preto said, noting the man was restrained by hospital security officers until multiple RCMP units arrived.

“The male has since been released from hospital and is in police custody,” Preto said.

