Alpine Drug Mart to hold two flu shot clinics at Rossland’s Miners Hall

City council has waived $1,306 in rental and cleaning fees to make clinics feasible

Rossland city council has decided to let Alpine Drug Mart hold two flu shot clinics at the Miner’s Hall this year.

Pharmacy assistant Kristen Smith said she and her other staff were ecstatic when the decision was made.

“We have a really small pharmacy and we didn’t have enough space here to adequately administer our clinics in a safe manner during the pandemic,” said Smith.

“Getting the bigger space at Miner’s Hall was huge for us.”

City council has also decided to waive $1,306 worth of rental and cleaning fees at the hall to make it feasible for staff to hold the clinics.

The clinics will occur on Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximately 300 vaccines will be available for people at the first clinic.

People are asked to be mindful of a few things before they go to get their flu shot.

“We’re asking people to wear their face coverings or masks at the clinics,” said Smith.

“We also will be pre-screening with questions around COVID-19 and taking their temperature to ensure they’re well.”

Staff will be asking for people’s contact information in the unlikely event that there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the clinics.

If staff run out of vaccines during the first clinic, people will still be able to book an appointment at the pharmacy to get a flu shot.

While the pharmacy hasn’t held a flu shot clinic at the hall before, Smith said staff are as ready as they’ll ever be.

“The only thing were worried about is that we might run out of the vaccines during the clinics and send some of the people home that were standing in line for it. That’s a bit of a concern for us,” said Smith.

“However, at the same time we’re trying to do our best and we think we have a great plan in place to help everyone physically distance and keep them safe.”

