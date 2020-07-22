The Alpine Grind has expanded its operations outside. Photo: Alpine Grind website

Alpine Grind in Rossland expands operations with outdoor patio

The patio can accommodate up to 20 more people with physical distancing measures

The Alpine Grind in Rossland has increased its operations space with a new outdoor patio.

The patio space opened approximately five weeks ago and will be able to increase the coffee shop’s occupancy limit from around 40 to 60 people when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Restaurant owner John Snelgrove said two people helped to make the project a reality.

“My landlord Andy Talbot and my wife Shelly Ackerman helped to complete the project,” said Snelgrove.

“They got a crew to help put it together over a five-day period in June.”

After the patio was finished, it still took a week to order and install furniture before it could be opened to the public.

Snelgrove said the COVID-19 crisis was one reason for him to build the patio.

“Talbot and Ackerman have been planning this for two-to-three years, and I was always the person who was the least gung-ho with it,” said Snelgrove.

“However, we knew that we were going to lose most of our indoor seating due to COVID-19. So, we realized we needed an outdoor place for our customers and that’s what convinced me to build it.”

While only 14 people are currently allowed to sit inside the coffee shop, the patio can accommodate 20 people outside with physical distancing measures.

The patio is an impressive 7-by-9 metres and it will be open from late April to early October on a yearly basis.

A 7-metre-long church pew was also recently put along the front of the coffee shop, which can accommodate three or four people who are spread apart.

“The Red Roof Church located near us was doing a big renovation on their building and they needed to move their church pews,” said Snelgrove.

“They were selling them off so I bought one. It’s just a nice place to sit under the shade of the awning.”

The coffee has adjusted its hours during the COVID-19 crisis and is now open from Monday to Saturday between 7:30 a.m and 2:30 p.m..

READ MORE: Alpine Grind sets up shop on Rossland’s Columbia Avenue

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska
Next story
What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Just Posted

Reporter’s View: Licence plate hate, on the rise

Licence plate hate just didn’t start with the coronavirus.

Upper West Trail traffic delays on Friday

The work is being done at Lookout Street and Mountain Street, weather permitting.

Archive project at Doukhobor Discovery Centre coming to fruition

Up to 2,000 items will be able to be archived at facility when project is finished

B.C. fraud alert: Amazon ‘brushing’ scam

BPCP Act says you have a legal right to keep unordered merchandise sent to you

UPDATED: Abbotsford officer dies following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Most Read