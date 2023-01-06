Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: help flip the script on dementia stigma

Campaign highlights people with dementia who continue to find moments of joy, peace and happiness

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting Kootenay residents to join other British Columbians in flipping the script on the stigma associated with dementia.

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The campaign will tackle stigma by highlighting people on the dementia journey who continue to find moments of joy, peace and happiness.

One in two British Columbians believe that a dementia diagnosis means the end of a meaningful life but that’s not the case at all. Although the dementia journey is not an easy one, people living with dementia can still live a full and meaningful life.

The support of residents in the Kootenays year in and year out allows the Society to continue to help people living with dementia, their family and friends navigate the dementia journey.

Residents can give a gift of courage this holiday season by donating to the Society. All donations this month will be matched up to $75,000.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. connects people affected by dementia to support and education at any point in the disease through First Link® dementia support.

People can connect to support by asking their health-care provider for a referral, by visiting their local resource centre or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, visit alzbc.org/FullOfLife.

