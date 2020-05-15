Dan Ashman, Dealer Principal (left) and DJ Ashman, Sales Manager from AM Ford in Trail, made donations of face shields to institutions across the Kootenay Boundary this week including: Interior Health; Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue; Rose Wood Village, Trail; Mountain Side Village, Fruitvale; Castle Wood Village and Kootenay Society for Community Living, Castlegar; Silver Kettle Village, Grand Forks; and the Greenwood firefighters. (Photo submitted)

AM Ford committed to COVID frontline

Ford Canada started production of face shields last month

This week Dan Ashman and DJ Ashman from AM Ford delivered face shields to a number of frontline workers across the Kootenay Boundary.

With no vaccine to the novel coronavirus in sight, medical supplies like face shields will be in high demand in the foreseeable future.

That’s why AM Ford is continuing to pursue getting more masks from Ford of Canada to donate, and personally deliver, to medical personnel and first responders in leading positions of healthcare throughout the region.

Ford of Canada and Ford dealers have a long history of supporting communities across Canada in times of need, says spokesperson Meredith Blok.

“As you may have heard, Ford of Canada has repurposed production facilities in Windsor in order to help protect Canadian medical personnel and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she explained.

“Ford of Canada is working closely with governments to distribute face shields across Canada.”

After starting production of these critical medical supplies in early April, Ford of Canada began shipping them across the country several weeks ago.

Following the advice of government and health officials, Unifor and Ford of Canada remain in continuous communication at the national and plant level to ensure all safety actions and precautions are taken to help keep workers and their families protected, the company stated in April.

“I am incredibly grateful to our members at Ford in Windsor for doing a tremendous service for their community and their country during this national emergency,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. “I commend Ford for working with Unifor to ensure that strict health and safety protocols are in place that will ensure our members can manufacture badly needed medical supplies and return home safely to their homes and families.”

