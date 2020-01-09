ANKORS: Fentanyl, carfentanyl found in Nelson area

Fentanyl has been found in what is being sold as meth

ANKORS is warning of drugs that contain fentanyl and carfentanyl in the Nelson area.

Some methamphetamines have been found to contain meth as well as fentanyl, while purple pebbles and grey pebbles sold as fentanyl also contain carfentanyl, according to a pair of alerts issued Thursday by ANKORS.

For safety, ANKORS asks people to not use drugs alone, to have a naloxone kit nearby, to test with a small amount first, avoid mixing with alcohol and to call 911 immediately if anything feels wrong.

ANKORS’ location at 101 Baker St. offers an overdose prevention site as well as naloxone training and kits. ANKORS is open Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. every day.

