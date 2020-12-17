Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

B.C. recorded another 673 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with another 21 deaths of mainly elderly people in long-term care.

The trend continued from recent days, with 403 cased determined in the Fraser Health region, 145 in Vancouver Coastal, 66 in Interior Health, 47 in Northern Health and four on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is refining its testing to prioritize the most likely symptoms of the novel coronavirus, including fever or chills, a cough, loss of sense or smell or taste.

more to come…

