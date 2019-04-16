Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

A woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Another case of the measles has been identified in the Lower Mainland.

The sick person lives in the Fraser Health reason, the authority said late Tuesday, and went to multiple public places while infectious.

READ MORE: Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Anyone who was in the following places at the posted times may have been exposed, and should review their immunization records and watch for signs of the virus.

Saturday, April 13

  • International terminal at the Vancouver International Airport between 10:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Japan Airlines flight JL018 from Tokyo to Vancouver

Sunday, April 14

  • Ramada by Wyndham, 631 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam
  • Sun Star Restaurant (inside the Ramada) between 8:30 a.m. and noon
  • Lougheed Town Centre, 9855 Austin Ave, Burnaby, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public health officials are following up with people who were found to have been exposed to the virus.

The person got sick while out of the country, and is not linked to the outbreak declared earlier this year that stemmed from a group of French-language schools in Vancouver. It is the 27th case of measles in B.C.

Anyone who thinks they may have measles is asked to call their doctor before heading in to see them.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Vaccinations are free from your family doctor, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care centre, and possibly your pharmacist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Just Posted

Patients thank Kootenay Boundary doctor

Dr. Scheepers patients thanked him for the gift of restoring their sight

Let’s Play Ball

Trail Youth Baseball threw out the first pitch on the weekend

Trail cop car mistaken for drug dealer’s vehicle

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

‘Bonus’ gas tax payments bolster Greater Trail coffers

Gas tax fund funnels a portion of Canadian fuel sales to fund municipal infrastructure projects

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Most Read