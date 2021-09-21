All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening

Effective Sept.21, all special event permit applicants must use new online portal

Effective Tuesday (Sept. 21), those wanting to serve alcohol at community festivals, family gatherings and other private functions in B.C. can now apply online, designed to speed up the application process.

Using the new portal by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch will be the only way to apply for the special permit moving forward, replacing the previous portal.

The B.C. government said in a statement that in many cases, applicants will be approved immediately.

Applicants need either a BCeID or a BC Mobile card and can visit the new website for details on how to get one of these electronic identity options.

Those who have approved applications but unpaid special event permits as of Tuesday must pay and download their details through the old online system before it is disconnected on Oct. 4.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentEvents

Previous story
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information

Just Posted

Police were called to the scene of alleged horse manure flinging in Rossland on Sunday. Photo: Vincent Botta/Unsplash
No horsin’ around, Trail police called to resolve manure spat

McCarthy
Trail native named Blue Jackets new assistant coach

Past and present members of the Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary came together Monday for a farewell gathering. The auxiliary is ending after 90 years of service. Photo: Tyler Harper
Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary to disband after 90 years

Chris Kryski graduated from Crowe in 2012. He first became interested in the field of nuclear medicine technology while on work experience as a high school student. Photo: Trail Times
Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence