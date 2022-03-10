Applications coming for Rossland affordable housing

Units are reserved for individuals, couples and families with incomes between $30,000 and $80,000

Rossland midtown residential units will be available for application mid-summer. Image: Submitted

Wondering how to reserve a flat at the Rossland Midtown Project?

The four-storey building is under construction and applications will be accepted mid-summer 2022, the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (Society) has announced.

The development consists of 37 units of affordable rental housing on the second, third and fourth floors, including 21 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units.

Units are reserved for individuals, couples and families with incomes between $30,000 and $80,000, who, preferably, live and work in Rossland. Units are also available to Rossland retirees who can be considered for residency.

“Applicants for housing will need to qualify based on income and asset limits, and employment criteria with priority given to those currently employed in the City of Rossland,” the Society said. “Income and asset limits will be consistent with BC Housing guidelines.”

The city, the Society, BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust and the Federation of Canadian municipalities partnered to build the mixed-use building at 1920 Third Ave. in Rossland.

In addition to rental housing, the ground floor is home to a new Rossland City Hall.

The Society is responsible for management of the residential development, and rental rates will be determined by the affordable housing society, with input from BC Housing.

Under the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the province and Columbia Basin Trust, a grant of approximately $5.9M is being provided in addition to financing.

The City of Rossland is providing the land and costs for construction of the city hall space and is leasing the residential units to the Society at a nominal rate.

Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

Final rents and criteria for income will be confirmed closer to completion of the building.

The Society is fully responsible for receiving and reviewing the applications for housing and will be interviewing and selecting the tenants.

For more information use the online ‘Contact’ form at: lowercolumbiahousing.ca.

