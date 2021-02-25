Applications open for new affordable housing units in East Trail

Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the rental complex

Columbia Park Housing, as seem in this photo dated Feb. 23, will be ready for tenancy by June 1. Photo: Sheri Regnier

With the new affordable housing complex in East Trail ready to open its doors in four months, management is starting to accept applications for tenancy.

Management for the building – named Columbia Park Housing – is anticipating selected tenants will be able to move into the new housing as of June 1.

Located at 1232 Columbia Ave., the structure has the capacity to house nine households, in a configuration of one, two, and three-bedroom units.

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (Society) will own and operate the rental complex.

“Throughout the coronavirus shutdown crews quietly observed pandemic protocols as they continued construction on [this] vital new build,” said Jan Morton, the Society’s board chair.

“The three-story affordable housing unit … has really taken shape these past few weeks as it moves toward tenant-readiness.”

Particular attention has been directed into making sure the structure meets energy efficiency standards in addition to all guidelines specific to buildings that are three-storeys or less.

“In the end, a more efficient building will be good for our environment as well as good for tenants when it comes to paying the cost of utilities,” Morton said.

As the demand for affordable housing is high, the Society will assess each applicant’s need for housing based on criteria which includes the applicant’s income, current living situation and personal and family requirements as compared to other applicants.

Priority will be given to low income seniors and families.

“We are ready to start taking applications for occupancy,” notes Patricia Marshall-Thompson, Society vice chair and chair of the Property Management Committee.

As far as applying for tenancy, Marshall-Thompson advises potential renters that they must go through BC Housing’s housing registry.

Important to note is that housing registry applications should reference the Trail address; 1232 Columbia Ave.

Applications can be made online at BCHousing.org. From the BC Housing home page, users must click the housing assistance link, then scroll through the rental housing link and click subsidized housing. Potential renters can also call the housing registry toll-free at 1.800.257.7756 for further information.



The build was made possible by a partnership between the Society, the B.C. government, and Columbia Basin Trust. The Society is receiving $900,000 from the province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund, as well as $3 million in construction financing and an annual operating fund.

Columbia Basin Trust has provided a $115,300 grant for the new build. As well, the Society has received generous contributions from the City of Trail, Teck Resources Ltd., and the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation.

