Columbia Park Housing, as seem in this photo dated Feb. 23, will be ready for tenancy by June 1. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Columbia Park Housing, as seem in this photo dated Feb. 23, will be ready for tenancy by June 1. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Applications open for new affordable housing units in East Trail

Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the rental complex

With the new affordable housing complex in East Trail ready to open its doors in four months, management is starting to accept applications for tenancy.

Management for the building – named Columbia Park Housing – is anticipating selected tenants will be able to move into the new housing as of June 1.

Located at 1232 Columbia Ave., the structure has the capacity to house nine households, in a configuration of one, two, and three-bedroom units.

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (Society) will own and operate the rental complex.

Read more: McBride Manor will be site of new affordable housing building in Trail

Read more: Demolition signals start of ambitious new build

“Throughout the coronavirus shutdown crews quietly observed pandemic protocols as they continued construction on [this] vital new build,” said Jan Morton, the Society’s board chair.

“The three-story affordable housing unit … has really taken shape these past few weeks as it moves toward tenant-readiness.”

Particular attention has been directed into making sure the structure meets energy efficiency standards in addition to all guidelines specific to buildings that are three-storeys or less.

“In the end, a more efficient building will be good for our environment as well as good for tenants when it comes to paying the cost of utilities,” Morton said.

As the demand for affordable housing is high, the Society will assess each applicant’s need for housing based on criteria which includes the applicant’s income, current living situation and personal and family requirements as compared to other applicants.

Priority will be given to low income seniors and families.

“We are ready to start taking applications for occupancy,” notes Patricia Marshall-Thompson, Society vice chair and chair of the Property Management Committee.

As far as applying for tenancy, Marshall-Thompson advises potential renters that they must go through BC Housing’s housing registry.

Important to note is that housing registry applications should reference the Trail address; 1232 Columbia Ave.

Applications can be made online at BCHousing.org. From the BC Housing home page, users must click the housing assistance link, then scroll through the rental housing link and click subsidized housing. Potential renters can also call the housing registry toll-free at 1.800.257.7756 for further information.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The build was made possible by a partnership between the Society, the B.C. government, and Columbia Basin Trust. The Society is receiving $900,000 from the province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund, as well as $3 million in construction financing and an annual operating fund.

Columbia Basin Trust has provided a $115,300 grant for the new build. As well, the Society has received generous contributions from the City of Trail, Teck Resources Ltd., and the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation.

affordable housingBC HousingCity of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds get another month to reform assisted-dying law as bill stalls in the Commons
Next story
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

Just Posted

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

Columbia Park Housing, as seem in this photo dated Feb. 23, will be ready for tenancy by June 1. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Applications open for new affordable housing units in East Trail

Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the rental complex

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Tax aids and benefits for persons with disabilities

For residents of Canada with disabilities there is a multitude of specific government benefits …

Plans submitted to the Ministry of Forests show an aerial view of the Christian Valley, just outside of Grand Forks. Photo: Government of BC website.
At one-year mark of pandemic, the B.C. tourism sector remains hopeful

The BC Regional Tourism Secretariat and five regional associations …

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

Most Read