Army exercises this weekend near Trail

The 44th Engineer Squadron is advising locals that the reserve will be conducting a training exercise at the Casino gun range, south of Trail, this weekend.

The exercises will take place through the day and into the evening on Saturday, Sept. 23, and through the day on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The public may hear more gunfire from the range than usual, including machine gun fire at times.

Members of the public are advised to stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, sentries, and gates.

44 Engineer Squadron is a Canadian Army Reserve unit that has armouries in Trail and Cranbrook.

Soldiers of the 44th are paid to serve part-time from September to May on Thursday evenings and one weekend per month. Members of the 44th also complete specialized training in summer.

To learn about joining the squadron call 250.231.1343.


