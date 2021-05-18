Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)

Five protesters were arrested on Tuesday, May 18, as the RCMP began to enforce the B.C. Supreme Court’s injunction against the Fairy Creek blockade.

Police established an access control area and checkpoint along the McClure Forest Service Road on Monday. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers spoke with the protesters at an encampment along the forestry road, advising them when enforcement would begin.

“They were provided an opportunity to abide by the terms of the injunction and leave the area, or relocate to the designated protest/observation area set up by the enforcement team, or face arrest,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Chris Manseau in a press release.

According to a post on the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, police told protesters they would be given a six-hour warning before arrests would begin.

Several protesters refused to leave, and five were arrested for breaching the injunction order. One was released after being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment about 50 km away. The other four were expected to be released by the end of the day, Manseau said.

The Rainforest Flying Squad – the group behind the Fairy Creek blockade – was attempting on Monday to rally supporters on Facebook to join them. Convoys were scheduled to leave Lake Cowichan and Port Renfrew at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

