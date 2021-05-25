Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)

Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Five more arrests were made at a logging protest camp near Port Renfrew on Monday, May 24, bringing the total number of protesters arrested to 53 over the past week.

The RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction order that applies to a Tree Farm Licence owned by Teal-Cedar Products, Ltd. on Monday, May 17, with arrests at a camp in the Caycuse area. That enforcement has since expanded to two other camps near Port Renfrew, closer to the Fairy Creek watershed.

Three of the protesters arrested near Port Renfrew on May 24 were charged with civil contempt of court for breaching the Supreme Court injunction, and the other two were charged with obstruction.

Overall, BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau says 53 individuals have been arrested since May 17: 46 for breaching the injunction and seven for obstruction. Police are recommending additional charges for several of the protesters.

Manseau had issued a correction to the number of arrests reported in the previous day’s press release, decreasing it from 25 to 14.

According to a post on the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page on Monday, Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones personally blocked a convoy of 30 vehicles, including several marked and unmarked RCMP trucks, and held an impromptu “Victoria Day decolonization workshop.”

There were no arrests on Sunday, May 23, although police received a report that a vehicle used primarily as an ambulance by Teal-Cedar was vandalized and had its brakelines cut and the engine tampered with. The Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating and have photographs of the subject.

READ MORE: RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek logging blockade near Port Renfrew

protest

Previous story
Trail fitness companies deflated by city cancellation of outdoor workouts
Next story
West Trail roadway repair soon goes to tender

Just Posted

School District 20 will receive two new school buses in 2021. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New HVAC systems for Rossland, Fruitvale schools

SD20 awarded 1.6M in upgrades as Ministry of Education doles out $240.5M in maintenance grants

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue after the water main broke, Nov. 2020. Photo: City of Trail
West Trail roadway repair soon goes to tender

The city is expecting the job to be largely completed by September

Alle
Trail fitness companies deflated by city cancellation of outdoor workouts

Elevate Fitness and other groups were asked to stop using city public parks for outdoor exercise

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Riding in style in the Silver City

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature

People in Trail have not skirted what’s happening across Canada, which is an increase in lumber theft as the price of timber skyrockets. Photo: Brandon Kaida/Unsplash
Trail RCMP; Wood warning, wanted in Winlaw and a wanderer

The cost of lumber is skyrocketing across the country leading to an increase in theft

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

rdek
Weekend downpours in southeast B.C., raise flood concerns for Fairmont Hot Springs

229 properties affected

A photo by Rick Nowell of the last total lunar eclipse of 27 Sep 2015 in Cranbrook. The umbra is the dark central shadow cone cast by the Earth, about 2.5 times the size of the moon. The penumbra is the half shadow ring that surrounds the central cone, about the size of the moon. And at the centre of the umbra, the earth’s atmosphere layer casts a red glow, like a sunset. The atmosphere absorbs or scatters the other colours, and mainly red passes through.
Super moon and lunar eclipse coming Wed. May 26, 2021

Full lunar eclipse at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday morning

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

Most Read