The last day of April went out like a lamb in the City of Trail, as this serene photo of the April 30 sunset at Gyro Park illustrates.

Here are a few popular Trail Times stories from April:

Clean up at the Pend d’Oreille and Casino

Trail man arrested for punching a gas station worker

Celebrate Canada Day with family in this year of social distancing

Trail couple awarded Citizen of the Year

New safety measures for Canada Post



