Arson suspected after Rossland community shed burns to the ground

Upon arrival the shed, which housed soccer equipment, was engulfed in flames

Police suspect arson was behind a late night fire in Rossland Centennial Field on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Shortly before midnight, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a suspicious fire in a community shed at the Centennial Field.

The officer observed that flames, upon the arrival of first responders, had engulfed a community shed that housed soccer equipment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, though Sgt. Mike Wicentowich has reported that arson is suspected.

Trail RCMP is asking for anyone with any information about how the fire started, or who is responsible, to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to the investigator.

ArsonRCMP BriefsRossland