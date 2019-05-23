Arson the cause of East Trail house fire

Arson is reportedly the cause behind a house fire that occurred in East Trail earlier this week.

Previous: Trail house fire under investigation

Previous : String of suspicious brush fires

The perpetrator or persons involved remains unknown at this point in an investigation taken on by the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

The case began to unfold early Monday, when police were called in by Kootenay Boundary firefighters to aid their investigation into a suspicious blaze.

The RCMP arrived at the residence on the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., May 19.

“The property contained four small residences and two were on fire at the time of the report,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated.

“Kootenay Boundary fire rescue extinguished the fire and examined the scene for cause,” he explained. “The fires were discovered to have been intentionally set and the matter turned over to the RCMP.”

Wicentowich confirmed the residences were not occupied at the time of the fire.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP, the Nelson RCMP Forensic Investigation Section, and an RCMP trained arson investigator conducted an investigation on the property and in the residences.

The matter remains under investigation.

The detachment is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or people at the property and residences around the time of the fire.

To report information, contact the Trail RCMP office at 250.364. 2566. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter