Trail Times file photo

Arson the cause of East Trail house fire

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says fires were intentionally set

Arson is reportedly the cause behind a house fire that occurred in East Trail earlier this week.

Previous: Trail house fire under investigation

Previous : String of suspicious brush fires

The perpetrator or persons involved remains unknown at this point in an investigation taken on by the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

The case began to unfold early Monday, when police were called in by Kootenay Boundary firefighters to aid their investigation into a suspicious blaze.

The RCMP arrived at the residence on the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., May 19.

“The property contained four small residences and two were on fire at the time of the report,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated.

“Kootenay Boundary fire rescue extinguished the fire and examined the scene for cause,” he explained. “The fires were discovered to have been intentionally set and the matter turned over to the RCMP.”

Wicentowich confirmed the residences were not occupied at the time of the fire.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP, the Nelson RCMP Forensic Investigation Section, and an RCMP trained arson investigator conducted an investigation on the property and in the residences.

The matter remains under investigation.

The detachment is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or people at the property and residences around the time of the fire.

To report information, contact the Trail RCMP office at 250.364. 2566. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New Kootenay Boundary fire truck on the way, but it’ll cost

Just Posted

New Kootenay Boundary fire truck on the way, but it’ll cost

Purchased in 2017, the RDKB’s main fire engine was pulled off the road after Trail acid spills

Motion calls on Rossland city council to recognize ‘climate crisis’

Andy Morel wants to raise awareness of urgent need for action by higher levels of government

National Peony Show coming to Castlegar

The event will take place June 20-23.

Looking to rent affordable housing in Greater Trail?

The website lists non-profit housing options available in the Lower Columbia

Why your air conditioning isn’t working

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Most Read