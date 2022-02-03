Assent from Kootenay Boundary electors sought for $4.6M loan

The regional landfill is located just off Highway 3B in Trail. Photo: File

Those seeking details on the upcoming expansion to include organic materials collection at the landfill in Trail — such as impacts to the regional taxpayer — then mark Thursday, Feb. 17 on the calendar.

That night at 6 p.m. the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is holding a virtual open house via Zoom to address questions from electors about the $4.6M loan authorization proceeding later this month through what is called an Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

This $4.6M loan will finance upgrades at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill and be used to buy organics processing equipment like a wood grinder and/or a shredder.

“This is your opportunity to learn about the project, its financial impacts, and the AAP process,” the regional district states. “RDKB elected officials and staff will be in attendance to answer questions.”

Here’s the link: Feb. 17 Zoom meeting on the AAP

Registration is required to take part.

Click here: RDKB Alternative Approval Process

“Staff have been directed to proceed with these projects,” the RDKB explains.

“The question for electors is: ‘how do you wish to fund them?’”

Alternative Approval Process (AAP)

At the Jan. 26 board meeting, regional directors approved staff to proceed with an AAP to determine if eligible electors are opposed to the RDKB entering into long-term borrowing to fund necessary upgrades to the McKelvey Creek landfill.

The AAP is open to eligible electors across the regional district, and will run for four weeks, from Feb. 18 until March 21.

Specifically, the AAP will determine if the RDKB will use long-term borrowing or short-term borrowing for the $4.6M.

The regional district notes, “If long term borrowing is not approved, the RDKB will need to investigate a more costly short-term funding option.”

Eligible electors opposed to long-term borrowing will be able to submit an “elector response form” between Feb. 18 and March 21.

Green bins

The regional district must borrow funds in order to upgrade the McKelvey Creek landfill, which will become a transfer station for organic materials collected through the green bin program.

A second weigh scale will be installed and the recycling depot will be relocated for improved access.

The RDKB’s 2005 Solid Waste Management Plan committed the regional district to implement organics diversion programs throughout the region.

“These measures will help keep organic materials out of our landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is important for our environment,” the RDKB explains. “The upgrades will also improve the site to enable us to better serve our users in a more efficient manner. “

The regional district already has a very successful green bin collection program in place for 5,900+ households in the Boundary. This includes everything from organic food scraps to meat scraps and dairy, leftover pasta, rice and bread to soiled paper towels, diapers, and cat litter. A full list of accepted green bin waste is available at: rdkb.com.

