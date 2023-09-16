The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

In the latest incident, a man was cycling when he was bitten

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says it is investigating after a man reported being bitten by a coyote in Mission.

The service issued a Facebook post saying the man was cycling along Nelson Street near Lougheed Highway around 9:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 15) when he stopped to take a photograph of the animal.

The service says the coyote then bit him, but he was not seriously injured.

It says conservation officers were nearby and patrolled the area, but no coyotes were spotted.

READ MORE: Aggressive coyotes on the prowl in Mission with 6 people bit in one day

Aggressive coyotes in the Mission area have the BC Conservation Officer Service urging residents to take precautions.

Six people suffered minor injuries in coyote incidents in Mission on Thursday morning and while COS is investigating, it is unknown how many coyotes could be involved in the incidents.

– With files from Dillon White

The Canadian Press

Dangerous Animals

Love The Trail Times?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 visible wildfires burning near Pemberton, BC Wildfire Service says

Just Posted

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

The RDKB’s Vivienne Hurley displays the new RDKB garbage tags. Photo: RDKB
Greater Trail green bin and $3 tag-per-bag garbage collection rolls out soon

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions