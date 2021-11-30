Residents of Riverview Drive in Hope fill sandbags on Nov. 29, 2021, one day before the District of Hope issued an evacuation alert for 114 homes on the Coquihalla River. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Atmospheric river puts more than 100 homes on evacuation alert in Hope

‘Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation’

More than 100 homes were put on evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon in the residential area of the District of Hope along the Coquihalla River.

Residents of the 114 addresses in town were being notified directly of the alert, which is not the same as an evacuation order.

The alert is meant to prepare residents to evacuate should it be found necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation,” according to the post on the district’s website. “However, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

More details on all the evacuation alerts and orders for the District of Hope during this atmospheric river event can be found here: hope.ca/atmospheric-river-event.

RELATED: Mission issues evacuation order for Benbow Street for second time

RELATED: Tamihi Road property on evacuation order in Chilliwack River Valley

RELATED: ‘Tiger Dam’ in Abbotsford in place until ‘imminent threat’ of new flooding is over

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
South coast cities record wettest fall on record as atmospheric river drenches B.C.

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 gathering rules being eased for Interior Health region

The annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign launched in downtown Trail this week, with Mayor Lisa Pasin providing the first cash donation to the kettle and Ferraro Foods providing $500 in gift cards. L-R: Olivia, Juney and Andrew Sweet, of the Trail Salvation Army, were joined by Mayor Lisa Pasin and Danny Ferraro, of Ferraro Foods. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Bell ringers needed in Trail

In partnership with the City of Trail, THEP held a science-themed day camp this summer. THEP’s soil management program team shared with the camp kids information on soil testing, ground cover and the importance of removing shoes at the door and handwashing after playing in the dirt and especially before eating. Photo: Submitted
Children’s lead levels in Trail area remain similar to last year

RDKB Directors met for a board meeting Thursday, Nov. 25. Photo: rdkb.com
RDKB pushes for more cell phone, radio coverage for area highways