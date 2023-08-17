Music in the Park is being moved to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail on Thursday, Aug. 17. Photo: Jim Bailey

Music in the Park is being moved to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail on Thursday, Aug. 17. Photo: Jim Bailey

Attn: Music in the Park moves to Charles Bailey Theatre tonight

Smoke from wildfires has forced Trail’s Music in the Park and Night Market indoors

Due to poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires, Trail’s Music in the Park and Night Market scheduled for tonight (Thursday, Aug. 17) is moving from Gyro Park to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail.

Food trucks will be outside in the Bailey courtyard, and patrons are welcome to bring food inside the Bailey and enjoy the same musicians set to play in the park. The Kids Zone and Bar will also be available for Music in the Bailey.

The start times are the same, with Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight opening on the Bailey stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Baker Street Blues at 6:15 p.m., and the Andrew Allen Duo takes to the stage at 7:15 p.m.

Read: Music in the Park hosts another IncrEdible Night Market

City of TrailLive musicRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix
Next story
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Music in the Park is being moved to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail on Thursday, Aug. 17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Music in the Park moves to Charles Bailey Theatre tonight

The Trail Stingrays won 64 medals at the BCSSA Regional Swim Meet in Nelson earlier this month as well as capturing the prestigious “Dick Buckingham Memorial Trophy” for Most Sportsmanlike Swim Club. Following photos: by Jennifer Small
Trail Stingrays set to make splash at provincials

RDKB reminds Fruitvale and Beaver Valley residents water conservation is at Stage 3.
Stage 3 measures still in force for B.V. Water Service