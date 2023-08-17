Attn: Music in the Park moves to Charles Bailey Theatre tonight

Due to poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires, Trail’s Music in the Park and Night Market scheduled for tonight (Thursday, Aug. 17) is moving from Gyro Park to the Charles Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail.

Food trucks will be outside in the Bailey courtyard, and patrons are welcome to bring food inside the Bailey and enjoy the same musicians set to play in the park. The Kids Zone and Bar will also be available for Music in the Bailey.

The start times are the same, with Nelson’s Dinosaur Fight opening on the Bailey stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Baker Street Blues at 6:15 p.m., and the Andrew Allen Duo takes to the stage at 7:15 p.m.

