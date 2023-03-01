Attn: Warfield residents, 44 Engineer Squadron to conduct exercises at Stoney Creek

Warfield likely to see heavily armoured traffic, shooting and the odd explosion on the weekend

Just a heads up to Warfield residents to keep your heads down as the 44 Engineer Squadron conducts training exercises at Stoney Creek Demolition Range.

Approximately 40 soldiers will participate in exercises practicing winter operations and demolitions skills from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

The Stoney Creek Demolition Range and Training Area is approximately 2-km north of Warfield.

On Friday night and through the day Saturday, residents may hear soldiers firing blank rounds and the odd explosion from pyrotechnics and flares and possibly see smoke.

“This exercise will involve the use of explosives and people in the area can expect to hear several loud explosions from mid-day through to the early evening on Saturday,” read the release.

The exercise will also involve the use of light vehicles and heavy trucks, and residents will also see these military vehicles traveling between the Trail Armoury and the training area throughout the weekend.

“Members of the public are advised to stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, and gates.”

Unauthorized entry into the Stoney Creek Range and Training Area at any time constitutes trespassing and presents a number of risks associated with military training areas, including those relating to unexploded ordnance and the active use of explosives.

44 Engineer Squadron is a Canadian Army Reserve unit that has armouries in Trail and Cranbrook. Soldiers of the 44th serve part-time from September to May on Thursday evenings and one weekend per month.

Members of the 44th also complete specialized training in summer.

To learn about joining the squadron, text or call a recruiter at (236) 888-9117.

