August begins with Trail drug bust

Police report a loaded firearm and fake handgun were seized in a 2 a.m. traffic stop on Aug. 1

Drugs and weapons Trail RCMP reported to have seized on Aug. 1. Photo: RCMP

The eighth month of the year began at the Trail and Greater District RCMP with a drug bust and a seizure of weapons.

In the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 1, police officers initiated a traffic stop with the driver and two occupants inside a 2007 Dodge passenger car near the Glover Hill intersection in downtown Trail.

Police arrested one of the occupants, a 32-year old Trail man, due to an outstanding endorsed warrant of arrest.

The RCMP report that a subsequent search of the man and vehicle allegedly resulted in officers finding 55 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl and 38 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Police say a loaded shotgun and an imitation handgun were also seized.

Trail RCMP will be recommending drug and weapons charges to be laid against the man.

