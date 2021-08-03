August begins with Trail drug bust

The eighth month of the year began at the Trail and Greater District RCMP with a drug bust and a seizure of weapons.
In the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 1, police officers initiated a traffic stop with the driver and two occupants inside a 2007 Dodge passenger car near the Glover Hill intersection in downtown Trail.
Police arrested one of the occupants, a 32-year old Trail man, due to an outstanding endorsed warrant of arrest.
The RCMP report that a subsequent search of the man and vehicle allegedly resulted in officers finding 55 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl and 38 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Police say a loaded shotgun and an imitation handgun were also seized.
Trail RCMP will be recommending drug and weapons charges to be laid against the man.
