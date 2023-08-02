August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Emergency Management Minister says impacts to wildlife with more bear encounters, restrictions on fishing

Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. A fundraiser has been launched to honour the memory of a firefighter killed while fighting British Columbia’s largest wildfire last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Noah Berger

August can be the most challenging for B.C. wildfire and B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister is urging people to still be prepared.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma provided the latest update on the wildfire and drought situation Wednesday (Aug. 2), along with officials from B.C. Wildfire Service, Forests Ministry and the Agriculture and Food Ministry.

“Historically, August is the most challenging. It is still crucial to be prepared.”

Ma added that July was the hottest month ever on record, adding that 23 of B.C.’s 34 water basins are in drought Level 4 or 5 – the highest levels.

“It continues to be a severe situation.”

She said officials are unsure how much rain the province will see in the fall and it’s important to conserve water.

Several municipalities and regions, including Metro Vancouver, have also announced additional measures to conserve water amidst drought conditions across B.C. On Friday, the Metro Vancouver Regional District will be moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions, the first time since 2015.

The Northeastern corner, the Central Plateau and Vancouver Island currently record the worst drought conditions at Level 5 of the provincial scale, meaning adverse impacts are almost certain.

The Lower Mainland, the Similkameen as well as the East and West Kootenays find themselves at Level 4.

Last week, the Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis announced it would be working to connect hay and feed with farmers and ranchers in immediate need.

It was the first weekly update since news broke that another wildfire firefighter was killed while working.

Zak Muise, 25, has been identified as the firefighter who was killed while assisting with the Donnie Creek wildfire, near Fort. St. John. It’s B.C.’s largest wildfire at more than 583,000 hectares as of July 25.

Ma acknowledged Muise’s death during her opening remarks.

B.C. Wildfire Service and Fort St. John RCMP confirmed the death Saturday, noting Muise was working in a remote area, about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John, when the UTV he was riding on, rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Muise is the second firefighter to die in B.C. this season, and the fourth in Canada.

