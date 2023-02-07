The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop

Indianapolis Racers jersey worth about $10K

A valuable piece of the Great One’s hockey history has been stolen from a Kelowna retailer.

An autographed Wayne Gretzky jersey, from the brief stint he had with the Indianapolis Racers of the World Hockey Association, was snatched from Player’s Choice Sports on Cawston Avenue around 2a.m. on Feb. 7, when a lone suspect used a hammer to break the front window.

The jersey is valued at about $10,000. Gretzky played eight games for the Racers in the 1978-79 season, before being shipped to the Edmonton Oilers, who joined the NHL the following year after the dissolving of the WHA.

Also among the stolen items was about $20,000 worth of sports memorabilia cards.

RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect in a break-and-enter at Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

The suspect in a break-and-enter at Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

“A theft like this causes immense financial harm to a small local business in our community and the RCMP is going to use every investigational tool possible to find and arrest those responsible,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-6904.

READ MORE: The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower gets its name

READ MORE: Boyko has career night in Kelowna Rockets shutout

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimehockeyNHLRCMP

Previous story
Fort Shepherd closed to hunting, pending studies outcome
Next story
B.C. making National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid stat holiday

Just Posted

Bobcat captured on a trail cam at Fort Shepherd. Photo: Submitted
Fort Shepherd closed to hunting, pending studies outcome

Elk captured on a trail cam near Fort Shepherd. Photo: Submitted
Theft of trail cameras at Fort Shepherd undermine wildlife study

Angel Flight East Kootenay marks 600th flight in operation, as new aircraft makes transportation much smoother according to the organization’s founder. Photo courtesy Angel Flight East Kootenay/Brent Bidston.
Angel Flight East Kootenay marks 600th flight

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
BREAKING: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes