Avoid West Trail street after section of historic rock wall fails

Residents asked to avoid lower Daniel Street after section of wall crumbled to the road on Saturday

On Saturday, a 12-metre section of retaining wall crumbled onto Daniel Street. Photo: City of Trail

Fortunately no one was hurt when an historic rock wall in West Trail crumbled to the street a few days ago.

The city reports that on Saturday, May 7, a 12-metre section of a retaining wall in the 2100 block of Daniel Street failed, blocking through traffic on the lower section of road. There were no reports of injury or private property damage, however lower Daniel Street remained blocked by debris as of Monday press time.

Crews were on site, installing sandbags to divert surface water, and to install barriers on lower Daniel Street to capture material should a subsequent failure occur.

The city asks the public to avoid this area, and to follow the no parking signage as there is a risk in parking too close to the failed section of wall.

To help determine the cause of failure, a geotechnical assessment of the site was scheduled for Monday.

Questions should be directed to Trail public works at 250.364. 0840 or via email: publicworks@trail.ca.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure