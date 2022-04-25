White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP were alerted April 20, 2022 to a vehicle being driven along Marine Drive missing a tire. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

B.C. 3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested

One taken into custody by White Rock RCMP

One person is facing charges after police were tipped off to a driver suspected of being behind the wheel while impaired by drugs.

White Rock RCMP said they received 911 calls at 4 p.m. on April 20 regarding a vehicle that was missing a front tire and was “swerving” while travelling eastbound in the 14400-block of Marine Drive.

According to police, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle – a Langley woman in her mid-40s – was arrested for impaired driving.

During the investigation, police learned that the same vehicle had failed to remain at the scene of a motor-vehicle collision in Langley approximately an hour earlier.

According to a news release Monday, the driver was taken to the White Rock RCMP detachment “for further testing by a drug recognition expert” and the vehicle was impounded.

Criminal charges may be forwarded at a later date, according to police.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

drugged drivingRCMPwhite rock

Previous story
B.C. nurse-turned-cop takes charge as premature labour strikes flight over Manitoba
Next story
B.C. adds 3 cancers to coverage for firefighters – ovarian, cervical, penile

Just Posted

Nathan Dann reaches for a grounder at the Trail U18 Orioles practice on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
U18 Trail Orioles play home opener this weekend

Mock search and rescue training in Trail, April 19. Photo: Submitted
Trail RCMP join search and rescue training session

Birchbank Retirees Club teed off the spring with their Opening Scramble with the team of (from left) John Newton, Al Pasin, Rick Brown and Tom Keen taking top spot with a 59. Photo: submitted
Birchbank retirees open season with scramble

Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress
Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees