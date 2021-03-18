Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. Photo: CKISS

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. Photo: CKISS

B.C. aquarium owners urged to check for invasive mussels

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters.

Aquarium owners are urged to look for zebra mussels in their aquarium plants after the highly invasive species was found in moss balls at several B.C. locations.

Read more: $1M for water monitoring in Columbia Basin

Read more: Fruitvale commits to 100 per cent renewable energy

The Province of British Columbia and CKISS (Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society) were alerted that live invasive zebra mussels had been found in a shipment of aquarium moss balls sold at a U.S. pet store.

The mussels have since been found in several locations in B.C. and other western provinces and states.

The province is asking anyone who has a moss ball in their aquarium to inspect the plant for invasive mussels.

Zebra mussels, native to fresh waters in Eurasia, are small and range in size from one millimetre to three centimetres. The D-shaped shells can be brown or cream-coloured with jagged brown or black stripes usually present.

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. They filter out algae that native species need for food and they attach to, and incapacitate, native mussels. Zebra mussels can negatively impact biodiversity, water quality, recreation, fisheries and species at risk.

These mussels have also caused costly damage to North American hydropower stations and municipal water supplies.

What do you do if you find zebra mussels in moss balls?

Safely dispose of moss balls by placing them in a sealed plastic bag and putting them in a freezer for at least 24 hours, or place them in boiling water for at least one full minute and then let cool.

After this, place the moss ball and any of its packaging in a sealed plastic bag and dispose in the trash.

Do not flush moss balls down the toilet or put them in the compost.

Once the moss balls have been removed from the aquarium, do not dispose untreated water down the drain or into any residential water system or waterway. The larvae of zebra mussels are microscopic, so you should assume all equipment, plants or rocks that have come in contact with a moss ball need to be decontaminated.

Call the provincial hotline at 1.877.952.7277 to report the find.

Learn more about the impacts of zebra mussels and how to prevent their spread by visiting CKISS.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday
Next story
Barring production issues, Canada on track for one vaccine dose per adult by July 1

Just Posted

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield on Wednesday, only to find it was a decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. After originally reporting it was a plush, zooming in on the object, police later discovered it is actually a plastic animal/coyote decoy. Photo: Trail RCMP
Update: Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a decoy

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Southeast Alaska fisherman report seeing much smaller salmon this year, and in the case of chum salmon, much fewer fish. That has some concerned about the future of fishing in the region. (Courtesy Photo | Tyson Fick)
Ecological Comment: The Pebble That Can Kill Salmon

A column written by Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Castlegar’s Selkirk College

Today is BC Transit’s driver appreciation day in Trail and across the province. Photo: Trail Times
Driver appreciation on Trail Transit today

Trail Transit has been operating the local public transit system since April 1, 1982.

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. Photo: CKISS
B.C. aquarium owners urged to check for invasive mussels

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters.

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

Most Read