B.C. breaks records bringing more patients surgeries

The latest surgical statistics released by the province show 134,941 scheduled and unscheduled surgeries performed to date, which is 6,288 more than compared to the same time in 2019, and 642 more than 2022.

In addition, the province reports that all 24,488 surgeries postponed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have now been completed or scheduled.

This summer, according to provincial stats, 4,661 more surgeries were performed during the weeks of June 28 and Aug. 27 than the same period in 2019.

The most recent numbers show:

* 12,934 urgent scheduled surgeries were delivered within four weeks, which is 237 more compared to the same timeframe in 2019;

* 10,601 non-urgent surgeries were delivered on patients waiting longer than two times their target wait – an eight per cent increase compared to the same timeframe in 2019;

* operating rooms ran 234,870 hours, which is 13,702 more hours compared to the same timeframe in 2019 and 1,726 more hours compared to the same timeframe in 2022;

* more nurses, surgeons, anesthesiologists and medical-device reprocessing staff to deliver those surgeries were hired;

* from April 2020 to June 22, 2023, B.C. hired 219 surgeons, 137 anesthesiologists, 385 perioperative nurses, seven general physician anesthetists, and 120 medical-device reprocessing technicians to deliver more surgeries;

* completed or booked surgeries by Sept. 30, 2023, for all 24,488 patients who had surgeries that were postponed due to COVID-19 and who remained ready, willing and able to receive treatment on a planned date have received, or are scheduled to receive, surgery; and health authorities are accommodating a small number of patients who are yet to book their surgeries due to their own scheduling considerations and preferences.

Quick facts:

* Due to COVID-19, non-urgent scheduled surgeries were postponed on March 16, 2020, resuming on May 18, 2020.

* B.C.’s surgical-renewal commitment to patients is to deliver surgeries that were postponed or not scheduled due to COVID-19, to deliver surgeries fastest to those who need them most, and to change the way surgeries are delivered in B.C.

