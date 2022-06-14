B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Drivers have missed appointments and work shifts, lost out on money, says Clear The Road group

Save Old Growth announced the return of their highway blockades as of June 13 during the 2022 Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade. A new group, Clear The Road, which is frsutrated with the regular blockades is now pursuing a class-action lawsuit against Save Old Growth. (Black Press Media file photo)

A group of British Columbians fed-up with regular highway blockades by people protesting the logging of old-growth forests says it is now pursuing a class-action lawsuit.

Save Old Growth has been occupying highways in various parts of the province intermittently since January in an effort to cause enough disruptive action that B.C. is pushed to end all old-growth logging. Since June 13, it has committed to blocking highways in Victoria and Vancouver ever single day.

This was the final straw for newly formed group Clear The Road, which says the blockades are stopping British Columbians from reaching medical appointments, getting to work on time and reaching customers for deliveries or contract services.

“The main frustration is that they’re holding everyday people hostage from going about their day,” says organizer and forestry-supporter Tamara Meggitt.

According to her, more than 1,000 people have signed Clear The Road’s petition and dozens have expressed interest in joining a possible class-action lawsuit, including a few who claim they have lost thousands in income from the blockades. Meggitt says the group is in discussions with lawyers and that there is a “high, high likelihood” that the lawsuit will proceed.

It’s of little concern to the protesters themselves, though.

Save Old Growth co-founder Zain Haq says it’s just one of numerous risks he and other protesters are willing to face for what they view as a life-or-death cause. The survival of old-growth forests is directly linked to the impacts of climate change and, thus, the survival of people, Haq says.

He says their methods are intentionally disruptive and that the history of protests show governments only enact change when tough conversations are forced upon them.

Haq likens what they’re doing to the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, a group of Black and white civil rights activists who challenged segregation laws by riding buses while seated next to each other. Haq says they created change not by becoming popular, but by causing disruptions for a long enough period of time.

“I don’t like at all being on the highway. No one likes upsetting people on purpose. We feel like this is the only option we have left at this point,” he says.

Tensions have been growing between the protesters and commuters for months, with several videos taken at the blockades showing drivers trying to drag protesters out of the way.

On Monday (June 13) one protester who was perched on top of a ladder in North Saanich fell to the pavement when a commuter broke a wooden support structure below, according to Save Old Growth. Haq says the person was set to undergo surgery Tuesday for a broken pelvis.

He says the group will continue their blockades and other disruptive techniques (one member dumped manure outside Premier John Horgan’s office and another glued their hand to a goal post at a soccer game) until old-growth logging is banned.

