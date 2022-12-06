St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

Royal Theatre owner Lisa Milne is appreciative of all the support she has received following traumatic incidents at theatre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail theatre owners thankful for support after series of traumatic events

THEP, in partnership with the City of Trail, held a day camp last summer. Camp kids learned about soil testing, ground cover, the importance of removing shoes indoors and handwashing especially before eating. Photos: Submitted
Trail area lead levels continue to decline: 2022 report

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press
BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

Serge Pasquali slides out of the hack. Photo: submitted
Retirees curling: McKerracher on a roll