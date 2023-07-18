The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/BC Wildfire Service)

The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/BC Wildfire Service)

‘Long, complex and challenging’: worsening drought feeds wildfire risk

Emergency Management Minister Bowin Ma says conditions could continue into next year

The province is preparing for serious drought that could worsen into 2024 in B.C., amid a record-breaking wildfire season.

Emergency Management Minister Bowin Ma, said in a statement that British Columbians should prepare for a “long, complex and challenging” wildfire season ahead.

There are nearly 400 active wildfires burning in the province. As of Monday, 1.39 million hectares had been burned this season alone – ousting the previous record of 1.35 million hectares burned in 2018.

1.39M HECTARES: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Since April 1, 1,183 wildfires have burned a total of 1.39 million hectares. Wildfires have led to the evacuation of 150 people and about 3,400 people are subject to an evacuation alert in the northwestern, northeastern and Cariboo regions of the province, she added.

RELATED: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

RELATED: ‘The heart of us’: Colleagues and family honour fallen B.C. firefighter Devyn Gale

Ma also praised British Columbians for preventing human-caused fires. Humans caused only 13 out of 235 new wildfire starts last week, she said. “Please keep up the good work and remain cautious with any activity that could lead to wildfire,” she said.

But she also warned that the concurrent severe drought conditions could get worse. “We are experiencing a serious drought, which may worsen into the fall or even into the next year,” she said.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Westside Road closed as wildfire continues to burn at 4.08 hectares
Next story
Asthmatic B.C. boy who died amid wildfire smoke called ‘face of climate crisis’

Just Posted

B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” but he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation. Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. (Office of the Ombudsperson BC)
Doukhobor kids taken from homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man charged with arson

Diyet and the Love Soldiers headline Music in the Park on Thursday. Photo: Submitted
Night market goes Thursday in Trail; fun for all ages

Communities in Bloom judges will land in Trail on Thursday and depart July 22. Photo: Rachael Brown
Nearing 4,000 volunteer hours, Trail ready to shine for judges