British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The business improvement association in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood honoured Dr. Henry with a sneak peek at a mural exhibition featuring her image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

B.C. has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 infection, including an outbreak of 13 confirmed cases on Haida Gwaii.

“Of the 13 people who have tested positive, one has recovered and 12 are active cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement July 24. “At this time the cases are all local residents. While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related to residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases.”

With daily cases having jumped to near 30 in the past week, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that a clothing store in Kelowna has been added to prevention measures in the Okanagan, where parties and gatherings have caused the region’s case count to go up.

There has been one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing B.C.’s total in the pandemic to 191. One active health care facility outbreak remains, at Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility in Vancouver.

A new public health order is coming by next week to limit the number of people who can stay at or visit short-term rental accommodations or boat rentals.

“Similar to the case in restaurants, the number of people will be determined by the size of the space to ensure safe social interactions for everyone,” Henry said. “This weekend, be mindful of where you are going and who you are seeing, assess your own risks and take steps to protect yourself and those you care for most.”

The Centre for Disease Control is updating a list of current outbreaks in each health authority here.

Most Read