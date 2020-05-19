B.C. government advises Rossland not to reduce school zone speed limits

The city began looking at reducing speed limits from 30 to 20 km/h late last year

The B.C. government has advised the city not to reduce school and playground zone speed limits in the community. Trail Times file photo

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has recommended the City of Rossland not reduce school and playground zone speed limits from 30 km/h to 20 km/h.

City council passed a motion to investigate the possibility of reducing speed limits on Oct. 21, 2019.

The ministry said it doesn’t make sense to reduce speed limits because they’d have to be enforced at 20 km/h on a full-time basis rather than when school is in session, they’d have to be enforced solely by the Trail RCMP and because it would likely be harder for the city’s public works department to safely operate its equipment at slower speeds in winter.

It would also be harder for the department to conduct snow removal with the reduced speed limits, the ministry said.

Areas where the city was hoping to lower the speed limits include streets around Rossland Secondary School and around Ecole des Sept-sommets.

Currently, you must drive 30 km/h when driving through a school zone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

A staff report on the issue goes before city council tonight.

