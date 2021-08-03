B.C. man who survived 2 recent assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at

Kyle Gianis has survived four attempts on his life in B.C.

Kyle Gianis survived yet another attempt on his life on Saturday in Kelowna, the second this year — again in broad daylight.

Police believe the shooting, — which left a 25-year-old Surrey man with life-threatening injuries while Gianis was treated and released from hospital within the same day — was targeted, due to Gianis’s lifestyle. Police also found an item, believed to be an explosive device, in the same area.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident,” said Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie.

This kind of incident is nothing new for Gianis.

In March, Gianis escaped another Kelowna targeted shooting with comparatively minor injuries.

Shots rang out at a Burtch Road gym on March 29, with Vancouver Sun’s Kim Bolan reporting Gianis was the victim and later mocked his assailants on social media.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, later found on fire in a north Kelowna neighbourhood.

Earlier that month, his home was raided by B.C.’s gang cops, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran called this latest shooting “very distressing and concerning.”

“Incidents like this put the lives of innocent people and our first responders at risk and are not acceptable,” he said.

“Thankfully, gun violence is extremely rare in Kelowna.

“I have full confidence in the RCMP as they continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure justice and community safety are upheld.”

The Vancouver Sun previously reported Gianis survived a 2017 gangland hit in Langley, that left his friend Tyler Pastuck dead, and a 2018 shooting in which the assailant entered the wrong home, killing Surrey nurse Paul Bennett.

In 2008, he was sentenced in Washington to 13 years in prison for smuggling ingredients used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine across the border. He was transferred to a Canadian jail in 2012 and granted parole in 2013.

Gianis runs a sportswear company in West Kelowna called Iron Athletics Inc.

In April 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Gianis invited several bodybuilders to the Okanagan to film a series on training for the big stage.

He recruited five bodybuilders – three from Saskatchewan and the others from Toronto, Alberta and Kelowna – to move into a house with other bodybuilders to film a reality TV show. The group stayed in West Kelowna and chose not to follow the provincial health officer’s warnings which caused some scathing criticism.

“People are threatening the group, and are telling us to kill ourselves,” said Gianis at the time.

