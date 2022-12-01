THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether it allows those who pay to unfairly jump the health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters trade goalie Cole Tisdale and forward Quinn Disher. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters make trades to bolster line up

Appointments have been made to the 2023 select committees for Trail council. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Silver City Days is hopefully on the horizon with Coun. Bev Benson and Coun. Nick Cashol appointed to the Silver City Days Committee; Coun. Benson and Coun. Thea Hanson appointed to the Ambassador Program; and Coun. Cashol taking on the Greater Trail Home of Champions. To view the full list of appointments visit: trail.ca. Photo: File
Trail council gets down to business

Dr. Marian Berry, back in Nelson after attending a week at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27

The Trail bridge will be swathed in red on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Photo: File
Trail agency uses multidisciplinary approach to ending violence